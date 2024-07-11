Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
11.07.2024 10:05:00

With Tesla and Apple Stocks Recovering, Is the "Magnificent Seven" Officially Firing on All Cylinders Again?

Megacap growth stocks sold off big time in 2022 before staging a massive recovery the following year. The rebound was led by household names, including Microsoft, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- a group known as the "Magnificent Seven."Apple and Tesla had a slow start to 2024, though. At one point, Tesla was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500. However, the narrative has completely changed. Besides Nvidia, Tesla and Apple have been the best-performing Magnificent Seven stocks over the last three months.Now that these laggards have joined the party, the Magnificent Seven are universally back in favor. Here's what's driving Apple and Tesla higher and how to approach investing in the Magnificent Seven now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

08.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
01.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
28.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.06.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 210,05 -2,33% Apple Inc.
On 37,03 1,09% On
Tesla 221,65 -9,62% Tesla

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflation im Fokus: Wall Street beendet Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten im Donnerstagshandel zulegen. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich uneinheitlich. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag deutlich aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen