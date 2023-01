With the FTX Fallout, Is Uniswap an Even Better Investment in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the wake of the FTX meltdown, the broader crypto market has seen the development of a number of important new trends. Arguably the most important new trend is the shift away from centralized exchanges such as FTX and toward decentralized exchanges, all in the name of mitigating potential risk. And that's why I think Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) is an even better investment now than it was in 2022 before the FTX debacle. You might say that Uniswap is on the right side of history here, because Uniswap is the largest decentralized exchange in the world. So if investors are moving away from centralized exchanges to decentralized exchanges, shouldn't Uniswap be one of the biggest beneficiaries?Continue reading