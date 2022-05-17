With the help of the technology of the innovation recycling and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, MIRDC wins the latest 2022 Edison Silver Award and shines again internationally

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Awards, which has always been known as the "Oscars for Innovation", has just announced the winners list that Taiwan's scientific and technological research and development shines brightly. With the support of the Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT), Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), MIRDC's Renewable Polymorphic Transition (Poly-T) Materials has won a Silver award of 2022 Edison Best New Product Awards which once again proves its technological innovation ability is improving day by day. The Edison Awards™ have recognized and honored some of the most innovative products and business leaders worldwide and is a hall of honor in the science and technology. The Edison Awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison to commemorate the inventor's pursuit of creativity and excellence.

Facing global sustainable environment as an issue since the era of circular economy is coming, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) is proactively following up and doing its best for the domestic industry and environment to seek more new business opportunities. In the past, the business model was always under the linear economic context of "mining, manufacturing, using, and discarding". The result of "disposal after use" not only caused the depletion of the earth's resources, but also re-produced various wastes; the resources on the earth will not be endless forever, and some of the wastes will not disappear for no reason. It is particularly important to use waste as a resource to replace natural resource exploitation. By doing so it is more likely to achieve a comprehensive recycling of materials, and the vision of zero waste.

Mr. Chyou-Huey Chiou, the Director General of Department of Industrial Technology, MOEA, stated that the development of the various regenerative materials which are mixed marble waste (mineral silica) and wasted oyster shells (biological calcium carbonate), together with a 3D printing process to construct imitation coral, where the impact strength of the bones can increase the growth rate of algae and corals, which can be used as coral breeding bases, landscaping materials, artificial corals and island reefs for restoration. In addition to cooperate with the National Museum of Marine Science & Technology in Taiwan, the regenerative materials successfully attracted marine microorganisms to attach to the artificial coral body and accelerated the attachment of symbiotic algae on the seabed. Because the main components of Renewable Polymorphic Transition (Poly-T) Materials are very similar to coral skeletons, it can successfully replace the current artificial plastic base for restoration. Combined with the characteristics of non-toxic and more resistant to seawater impact, the next step will be making effort to create large artificial reefs in contributing a more sustainable marine ecology and implementing scientific and technological innovation by linking the industries and designers.

Mr. Chiu-Feng Lin, the President of MIRDC indicated that MIRDC is a non-profit R&D institution and will continuingly re-enhance its innovative R&D strength in supporting the sustainable development of Taiwan's industries. It is also important to link its own core technologies and to assist the transmission of the domestic industrial upgrading and transformation, and enhancing the added value of the industry. Every year about one million tons of waste casting sand and stone cutting scraps must be outsourced in Taiwan's industry and it is a pity that most of the industry can only hoard and discard them. At present, traditional domestic casting shell mold materials rely on imports and are only used once during the manufacturing. In the future, the technology of Renewable Polymorphic Transition (Poly-T) Materials should be used more through innovative technology research and development as well as the value-added of waste recycling. Using green materials as a solution, it is expected to solve the annual waste treatment of nearly 6 billion for the industry. The ability to increase the added value of resources is the only way to truly achieve comprehensive recycling and zero waste, and then inject green concepts into the world, use technology to love the earth, and create a win-win situation.

