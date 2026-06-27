The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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27.06.2026 16:16:48
With the Market Sliding, Costco Is Worth Every Dollar of $1,000
The market had a challenging week. The two most popular market indexes declined 2% to 5%. It's still been a winning year for many investors, but if the market continues to slide this summer, you might want to warm up to some stocks that can do well in a dicey market environment.Costco (NASDAQ: COST) scratches that itch. The country's leading warehouse club operator isn't just recession-resistant. At its best, the chain can also be recession-resilient. Let's take a closer look at why Costco could be worth every dollar of the next $1,000 you put to work in the market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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