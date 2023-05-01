|
01.05.2023 14:11:40
With the phase out of gas-powered cars, do California communities need new gas stations?
Indio soon will have 22 gas stations for a city of roughly 90,000 people. Some residents say that's enough, as other cities ban new gas stations.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "USA Today"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "USA Today"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!