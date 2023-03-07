Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.03.2023 14:00:00

"With the Right Script and the Right People in Place Movie Magic Happens" Dead Talk Media Is Putting Its Motto In Support Of Its Next Movie Project "The Shadows."

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dead Talk Media LLC announced its latest project. The Production and Distribution of "The Shadows." A full-length Feature Film Written by Anthony Orlando in which Anthony will be making his Directorial Debut. Dead Talk Media is putting its full weight behind the project in helping Anthony Orlando with a Crowdfunding Campaign in which Dead Talk Media will match 100% of the Pledges made towards the Film.

"The Shadows" Screenplay was a Semi-Finalist in the MidWest WeirdFest, a Quarter-Finalist in the ISA Horror & Thriller Genre-Busting Screenplay Competition, a two-time Official Selection in the Santa Barbara International Screenplay Awards, and an Official Selection at the Los Angeles International Screenplay Awards.

"Our motto at Dead Talk Media is simple: "With the right script and the right people in place, Movie Magic happens." Our belief in this script and its Writer, Anthony Orlando, was a no-brainer for Dead Talk Media to produce and Distribute this Film with Anthony Orlando as its Director."  - Dead Talk Media's Founder and Owner, John Vizaniaris.

The Crowdfunding Campaign is now active on the popular "Seed and Spark" Crowdfunding site.

"The Shadows" Crowdfunding Campaign Officiate Site

https://seedandspark.com/fund/the-shadows-film

About Dead Talk Media LLC

Dead Talk Media is a Film/Television Production and Distribution Studio. Producing the hit Entertainment Television Talk Show "Dead Talk Live," which features Entertainment Celebrity Interviews and Distributing Films in Theaters and Video on Demand.

Dead Talk Media Contacts

John Vizaniaris
Founder/Owner
media@deadtalkmedia.com 

Official Websites:

http://theshadows.deadtalkmedia.com
https://deadtalkmedia.com
https://deadtalklive.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-the-right-script-and-the-right-people-in-place-movie-magic-happens-dead-talk-media-is-putting-its-motto-in-support-of-its-next-movie-project-the-shadows-301763944.html

SOURCE Dead Talk Media LLC

