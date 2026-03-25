Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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25.03.2026 19:09:00
With the Stock Down Roughly 60% Over the Past 5 Years, Should Investors Buy Nike Before March 31?
What started as a promising turnaround story for iconic apparel and footwear brand Nike (NYSE: NKE) in late 2024 has somewhat stalled, and investors believe it could take the company several years to show signs of improvement.In October 2024, Nike pulled longtime veteran Elliott Hill out of retirement to run the company and lead a badly needed turnaround by a brand that has struggled. Roughly 1.5 years later, Nike's stock is down about 60% over the past five years, as investors are already showing signs of frustration.If you're looking for a catalyst, March 31 is the next potential one, when the company reports results. Does it make sense to buy the stock before then?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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