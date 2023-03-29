With the Stock Market Up 3% in 2023, Is It Safe to Invest Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

At one point just a few weeks ago, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was up an impressive 9% for the year. Since then, the index has retreated and now is up a modest 3%, and many stocks are still selling off. Perhaps we're not at the beginning of a new bull market after all.Don't let this year's tepid bullishness deter you from stepping into new long-term positions. We may have yet to see the bear market's ultimate bottom. To true buy-and-hold investors, though, it just doesn't matter.It's interesting. A great deal of time and energy is devoted to analyzing the market's short-term -- and even daily -- gyrations. But being rooted in emotions and fickle perceptions, these near-term ebbs and flows are unpredictable. The market's longer-term trends, those rooted in economic factors, are much more predictable. Yet, investors rarely put economic information into its proper long-term perspective.Continue reading