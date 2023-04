With the Video-Game Slowdown, Unity Is Looking to 2 Other Industries for Growth in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Global revenue for mobile video games has declined sequentially for five consecutive quarters, according to an in-depth gaming report from mobile-app research company Sensor Tower. The report, however, only goes through the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Therefore, with the first quarter of 2023 now at an end, mobile-game revenue may have dropped for six consecutive quarters.The majority of revenue for Unity Technologies (NYSE: U) comes from the mobile gaming space. Naturally, the company benefits when this market is strengthening, not weakening. However, management is sharpening its focus on two industries beyond video games -- two industries that might surprise you.Unity has two main business segments: Create Solutions and Operate Solutions. With Create, developers can use Unity's impressive 3D software to make good-looking video games. And in fact, many developers do use Unity. When the company went public, it shared that 53% of the top 1,000 mobile games in 2019 used Unity's software.