17.08.2022 11:09:00
With These Genius Moves, Netflix Could Again Become an Ultra-Growth Stock
After being a major winner for investors over much of the past decade, 2022 has been a wake-up call for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Two consecutive quarters of subscriber losses, coupled with year-over-year sales growth in the single digits, have caused shares to tank this year. The streaming wars have never been hotter, with a seemingly never-ending list of competing services out there vying for consumers' finite attention. Netflix is fully aware of its challenges, but the business has some worthwhile moves up its sleeve. Here are two key strategies the streaming giant's executive team will deploy in order to boost revenue growth. During the first six months of 2022, Netflix lost 1.2 million customers. Furthermore, sales only increased by 9.8% and 8.6% in Q1 and Q2, respectively, compared to the prior-year periods, a major slowdown from the double-digit gains investors are used to seeing. So, it's not surprising that the biggest takeaway from Netflix's two financial releases this year is that the company needs to find a way to reignite growth. Continue reading
