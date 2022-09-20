|
20.09.2022 14:40:00
With This 1 Move, Avalanche Is Making It Possible for Everyone to Invest Like Billionaires
In a first-of-its-kind move, legendary private equity firm KKR (NYSE: KKR) has put a portion of its new $4 billion healthcare private equity fund on the Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) blockchain. More precisely, KKR has partnered with Securitize to "tokenize" a portion of this fund, thereby making it easily accessible to individual investors who might not have had access to private equity before. Just as importantly, a crypto token linked to this fund can easily be shared, traded, or transferred around the world now that it is on the blockchain.Avalanche, which already has impressive experience in decentralized finance (DeFi), is now democratizing finance even more. It's impossible to overstate just how big of a move this could be. This is leveling the playing field for the small investor and opening up access to an entirely new asset class -- private equity -- that is typically only reserved for multimillionaires and billionaires.The involvement of KKR in this project is important. Henry Kravis, founder of KKR, is still considered to be one of the greatest Wall Street dealmakers of all time. Some have compared him to J. P. Morgan and the Rockefellers. In the 1980s, KKR almost single-handedly pioneered the concept of the leveraged buyout and popularized the idea of raising billion-dollar funds to take companies private. Due to its dealmaking prowess and its involvement in the blockbuster RJR Nabisco deal, KKR became a central figure in the best-selling book Barbarians at the Gate (and the HBO movie of the same name). Continue reading
