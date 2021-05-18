|
With This Bling, Fancy Sprinkles® Drops First-Ever Wedding Collection
LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FANCY SPRINKLES® is changing the way you think about wedding cake and dessert tables, transforming them into edible art. Many couples spend +45% of their annual income on their BIG DAY, so every moment should be special.
Whether it's a wedding, engagement party, bachelorette party, or bridal shower, Lisa Stelly, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Fancy Sprinkles is here to make you lose your glitter-loving mind with this metallic-inspired collection for brides and grooms who are big on bling.
"What's a wedding without a little bling?" said Stelly. "Your wedding day is the day you have the ultimate permission to just go for it. ... when most people get married (I know I'm generalizing here) they want it to look like a fairy tale." Why not have a blinged out dessert table that looks like it is covered in crushed diamonds?
While the collection may have a toned-down color scheme relative to the "traditional" Fancy Sprinkles MO, this collection is Fancy with a capital "F," dripping with off-the-charts glam and shimmer so bright you'll need sunglasses.
This over-the-top collection features six new custom curated sprinkle and sugar blends as well as several luxury embellishments such as dragee melanges, glitter shapes and iconic Prism Powder™ to glam up every cocktail bar (all edible of course).
To round out the collection, Fancy Sprinkles has created event sets designed to serve ~150 guests. They are available in three sizes and color schemes: Platinum, Gold, and Rose Gold.
"I care so much about the food at weddings. It's really all I care about, and I'm sure I'm not alone here," Stelly said, laughing. Grab a glass of glittery champagne and say "I DO" to Fancy Sprinkles Wedding Collection.
Fancy Sprinkles Wedding Collection includes:
Fancy Sprinkles Original Blends [4oz, 8oz, 2Lb, 5Lb]
- Very Vera
- Silver Bells
- Always a Bridesmaid
Fancy Sugar Blends [4oz, 8oz, 2Lb, 5Lb]
- Runaway Bride
- Wedding Cake
- Kiss the Bride
Wedding Event Kits
- Tipsy Toasting Set [Available in Platinum, Gold, Rose Gold]
- Sweets & Champagne Set [Available in Platinum, Gold, Rose Gold]
- Big Bling Wedding Set
Find the Fancy Sprinkles Wedding Collection at fancysprinkles.com
About Fancy Sprinkles
