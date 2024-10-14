|
14.10.2024 10:10:00
With This IPO on the Horizon, Has Nvidia Met its Match?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) isn't the only game in town when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) chips. Customers can seek high-performance chips -- and at a lower price -- from rivals like Advanced Micro Devices or Intel, for example. But Nvidia has stood out, and claimed the lion's share of the AI chip market, thanks to its superior performance.Customers are willing to pay more to get ahead in the highly competitive AI race, and that's led to demand for Nvidia's chips surpassing supply. And all of this has translated into triple-digit increases in earnings for the company quarter after quarter and outsized share price gains. Nvidia reported a record $30 billion in revenue in the recent quarter, and the stock has soared 172% so far this year.Soon, though, another rival may launch an initial public offering (IPO), a way to raise capital and possibly set it along the path to major growth in the AI chip market. Cerebras Systems late last month filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in preparation for a potential IPO. The company sells an AI processor that could rival Nvidia's current top seller, the H100, and even Nvidia's new Blackwell chip. With this IPO on the horizon, has the AI giant met its match? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:04
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 mittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
18:04
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
18:04
|Börsengang von NVIDIA-Konkurrent Cerebras: Ein neuer Player im Rennen um die KI-Vorherrschaft (finanzen.at)
|
16:04
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite zum Start des Montagshandels im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
16:04
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zum Start mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
16:04
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start des Montagshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
13.10.24
|NVIDIA auf Einkaufskurs: Diese Übernahmen hat der Chipriese 2024 bereits abgeschlossen (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.24
|ByteDance wendet sich nach Importrestriktionen von NVIDIA ab und setzt auf Huawei (finanzen.at)