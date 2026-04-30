Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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30.04.2026 23:39:06
With Trump's $1.5 Trillion Defense Budget, Palantir Looks Less Like a "Story Stock" and More Like a Strategic Vendor
I can't tell you how many times over the last few years that I've publicly advocated for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). The data analytics company that has growing influence in both the private sector and in government work has been a huge winner for investors over the years. In fact, a $10,000 investment five years ago would be worth nearly $58,000 today. Palantir has plenty of detractors, primarily because of its valuation. A forward price-to-earnings ratio of 104 and a forward price-to-sales ratio of 45 is way too rich for many -- and that number has dropped dramatically in the last six months. And now that the Trump administration has proposed a mammoth $1.5 trillion budget for the Department of Defense in 2027, Palantir appears even more attractive to any investor seeking long-term returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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