With Twitter Going Private, Which News-Oriented Social Media Stock Will Better Serve Investors?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Elon Musk's agreement to purchase Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) for an estimated $44 billion could bring stockholders a significant cash infusion. Assuming the deal goes through, shareholders will receive $54.20 for each share.This provides an opportunity for them to look for another news-oriented social media site, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP) most closely fit that description. The question is, which of these social media stocks would better serve investors?Twitter served as a sort of town hall for its users and, in that respect, does not have an exact match. Moreover, not all social media sites focus on news. Pinterest is primarily a site oriented to ideas and marketing, while Bumble and Match Group attract those looking for a mate. And while Digital World Acquisition Corp may be intriguing, the SPAC that seeks to take former President Donald Trump's Truth Social company public is just too speculative at this point for most investors to consider.Continue reading