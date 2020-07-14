With U.S. Ties the Moisés Itzkowich Foundation Provides Funds for a COVID-19 Mobile Hospital in Coahuila, Mexico

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On July 7, 2020, the governor of the State of Coahuila, Mexico, Miguel Angel Riquelme Solís, presided over the dedication and opening of a new 60-bed, 11,269 square feet mobile hospital in the City of Monclova, the Steel Capital of Mexico. The Moisés Itzkowich Hospital was the result of efforts between the State and Municipality and the city's steel manufacturers, Quality Tube, PYTCO, and the Moisés Itzkowich Foundation.

The hospital will be used for SARS-CoV-2 testing and infections. It has an innovative "virtual visit" module, which allows family members to see and talk to their isolated family members live via FasTime technology. If the city's local IMSS (Mexican Institute of Social Security) hospital reaches its COVID-19 patients' maximum capacity, the new mobile healthcare facility is ready with equipment and staffing. The facility consists of five canvas-tubular domes on concrete. The site was determined by its proximity to the IMSS hospital for the ease and speed of transferring patients.

Quality Tube and PYTCO's founder, Moisés Itzkowich, died in 2018 after a five-year battle with Alzheimer's. His son, Rick Itzkowich, a San Diego-based entrepreneur, author, and Vistage Chair, became and serves as the CEO of Grupo MOIS – a holding company owning Quality Tube and PYTCO located in Coahuila, Mexico and Regiomontana de perfiles y Tubos located in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. He serves as President of the Moisés Itzkowich Foundation. Also, of note is that all the proceeds from Itzkowich's Amazon business book, "The Referral Playbook," go to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

"Throughout my father's life, he supported the country's educational system as well as other noble causes," said Itzkowich. "It is fitting that his foundation steps up and supports helping the government get ahead of the pandemic. Our 1,000+ employees at our manufacturing facilities are considered family, and I know my father would have supported this effort 100% to provide life-saving medical care to those in need."

During the dedication, the steel manufacturers group's COO, Luis Miguel López Bravo, announced that the foundation's investment was approximately 8 million Mexican pesos or $350,000 USD. In addition to State of Coahuila, Mexico Governor Miguel Angel Riquelme Solís, other respected officials in attendance were Monclova's Mayor Alfredo Paredes Lopez, Saltillo's Mayor Manolo Jiménez, Piedras Negras' Mayor Claudio Bress, and Sabinas' Mayor Julio Long. They all agreed if Coahuila's businesses unite in the fight against COVID-19, the communities can stay ahead of the pandemic. The State Delegate of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, Leopoldo Santillán Arreygue; and Mayors of the Centro-Desierto Region and elements of the National Guard were also present for the hospital opening.

Founded in 1998 by Mexican industrialists with more than 20 years of experience in the manufacture of tubes and steel profiles, PYTCO manufactures carbon steel pipes and profiles with electrical resistance longitudinal seams for the oil and gas industry. Launched in 2017, Quality Tube manufactures a variety of conduit steel tubes.

For more information visit PYTCO's website at https://www.pytco.com.mx/ and Quality Tube's website https://www.qualitytube.com.mx.

About the Moisés Itzkowich Foundation

The Moisés Itzkowich Foundation's mission is to solve social problems at their source, partnering with key allies to foster their institutional capacity, responsibility, and accountability, through proven methodologies and financial support that strengthen their impact on improving the quality of life in Mexico. Foundation projects include education, health, and basic needs. The Moisés Itzkowich Foundation annually operates a scholarship program offering more than 700 scholarships spanning from kindergarten to college for the children of employees of Quality Tube and PYTCO located in Coahuila, Mexico and Regiomontana de perfiles y Tubos located in Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

For more information visit the Moisés Itzkowich Foundation's website at https://fundacionmi.org/

SOURCE For Rick Itzkowich | Moisés Itzkowich Foundation