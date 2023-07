With Unstoppable Growth in the Forecast, This Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Buy

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) recently reported strong second-quarter results. The industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) delivered double-digit growth, driven by robust rental increases, as existing leases expired and repriced to market rates.The company expects to continue growing at a brisk pace in the future. Despite that outlook, shares of the industrial REIT currently sit more than 10% below their 52-week high, which has pushed its dividend yield up to 2.8%. That makes it look like a screaming buy right now, especially for those desiring an attractive and rapidly rising stream of dividend income. Prologis continues to grow its income briskly. The company's same-store net operating income (NOI) increased by 10.7% during the first quarter. In-place rents on the company's existing long-term leases increased by about 2.5%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel