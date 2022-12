Within Fair Isaac Is a Fast-Growing SaaS Business

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Mention the company Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) and the first thing that probably comes to mind is its trademark three-digit FICO score that consumers regularly see on their credit reports. After all, FICO scoring plays a critical role in how people get approved for a variety of loans.What those who know about the FICO scores may be aware of is the other main part of Fair Isaac's business, its growing software division. This segment of the company leverages predictive modeling, transaction profiling, decision analysis, and artificial intelligence to help companies better run their business. And while the FICO scoring division is a great business, it's really the software division that has driven the stock 35% higher this year and to record highs.Let's get to know Fair Isaac's software business and see what its future might hold for the company and for the stock.Continue reading