|
03.12.2022 13:14:00
Within Fair Isaac Is a Fast-Growing SaaS Business
Mention the company Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) and the first thing that probably comes to mind is its trademark three-digit FICO score that consumers regularly see on their credit reports. After all, FICO scoring plays a critical role in how people get approved for a variety of loans.What those who know about the FICO scores may be aware of is the other main part of Fair Isaac's business, its growing software division. This segment of the company leverages predictive modeling, transaction profiling, decision analysis, and artificial intelligence to help companies better run their business. And while the FICO scoring division is a great business, it's really the software division that has driven the stock 35% higher this year and to record highs.Let's get to know Fair Isaac's software business and see what its future might hold for the company and for the stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fair Isaac Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Fair Isaac Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fair Isaac Corp.
|585,00
|-0,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen kaum verändert -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztendlich nach
Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte etwas höher. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag schwächer. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.