WithSecure Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3DQSE / ISIN: FI4000519228
|
23.05.2025 08:30:00
WithSecure Corporation – Managers’ Transactions – Siilasmaa
WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 23 May 2025 at 9:30 EEST
WithSecure Corporation – Managers’ Transactions – Siilasmaa
WithSecure Corporation - Managers' transactions - Siilasmaa
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Siilasmaa, Risto
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: WithSecure Corporation
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20250522123005_32
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-21
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000519228
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 33891 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 33891 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Contact information:
Laura Viita
VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu WithSecure Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
24.04.25
|Ausblick: WithSecure vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.25
|Erste Schätzungen: WithSecure legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.01.25
|Erste Schätzungen: WithSecure mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.25
|Inside information: WithSecure sells its Cyber security consulting business (GlobeNewswire)