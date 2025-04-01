WithSecure Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

WithSecure Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DQSE / ISIN: FI4000519228

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
01.04.2025 17:30:00

WithSecure Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 1.4.2025

WithSecure Corporation, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 1 April 2025 at 6.30 PM (EET)
    
    
WithSecure Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 1.4.2025 
    
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange   
    
Trade date          1.4.2025  
Bourse trade        Buy  
Share                 WITH  
Amount            15 000Shares 
Average price/ share   0,9180EUR 
Total cost           13 770,00EUR 
    
    
WithSecure Corporation now holds a total of 311 890 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 1.4.2025  
    
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation  
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
    
    
On behalf of WithSecure Corporation  
    
Nordea Bank Oyj   
    
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen  
    
    
Contact information:   
Laura Viita   
Vice President Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability
WithSecure Corporation   
Tel. +358 50 4871044   
Investor-relations@withsecure.com   

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WithSecure Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten