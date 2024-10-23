23.10.2024 10:00:00

WithSecure to host an Investor Day on 22 November 2024

 WithSecure Corporation, Press Release 22 October 2024 at 11.00 EEST

WithSecure invites investors and analysts to an Investor Day on 22 November 2024 at 9:00 EET. During the day WithSecure’s management will present the company’s future strategic priorities and financial targets. In addition, WithSecure will present how the company will move forward in each business area considering the new strategic priorities and financial targets.

Preliminary agenda for the Investor Day (Finnish time, EET):

  • 8:30-9:00 Registration and breakfast
  • 9:00-12:30 Presentations (with a coffee break)
  • 12:30-13.30 Lunch and 1-on-1 discussions

Venue: WithSecure’s headquarters in Wood City, Välimerenkatu 1, 00180 Helsinki, Finland.

On-site participants are requested to register by Friday 15 November 2024 by sending an email to: investor-relations@withsecure.com.

In addition to the physical event, there will a live webcast of the presentations, starting at 9:00 EET. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions online via the chat function on the webcast platform. The webcast link will be available closer to the event on the company website.

A recording of the event and the presentation materials will be available after the event on: Materials | Investor Relations | WithSecure™

We warmly welcome you to WithSecure’s Investor Day 2024!

For more information, please contact

Laura Viita,
Vice President, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com


 


