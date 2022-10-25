Wix Becomes An Official React Native Partner

Wix joins Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Shopify, and other market leaders to further advance React Native and open source community

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced that the company is now an official partner of React Native (RN), an open-source user interface (UI) software framework. As a React Native Partner, Wix takes on greater responsibility to promote open source programming and further the efforts of the RN framework and community.

"It's an honor to be a part of the group that influences and shapes the future of open source. Wix has always supported the open source community but will now take a more proactive role in improving and advancing its efforts," said Aviran Mordo, VP of Engineering at Wix. "We look forward to sharing our expertise and experience with the global community and providing our developers, and the developer community as a whole, with advanced tools to build native cross-platform mobile apps."

Being an early adopter, Wix has one of the largest RN codebases in the world while contributing more than 30 different RN open source projects that enhances the RN ecosystem, including Detox (testing framework), RN UILib , RN Navigation , RN Calendars , RN Notifications , and more. Additionally, the Wix Owner App , used by Wix users to manage and grow their business or community, was created using RN.

RN bridges the gap between programming languages to build cross-platform mobile applications. With the framework and React , an open-source front-end JavaScript library, developers can create UI components alongside native platform capabilities for apps on Android, Android TV, iOS, macOS, tvOS, Web, Windows, and UWP. Furthermore, the framework enables developers to use the same codebase for iOS and Android.

React Native Partners, which now includes Wix, are significantly invested in the framework and demonstrate ownership. Informed by their use of RN, they push for improvements to the core and/or the ecosystem around it. Additionally, Partners view RN as a product; they understand the trade-offs that the project makes as well as future plans and goals. In a collaborative effort, Partners shape the vision for RN to make it the best way to build applications.

RN is used by both advanced developers and React beginners, and thousands of apps are using RN, from established Fortune 500 companies to startups.

More information about Wix being a React Native Partner can be found here: https://www.wix.engineering/post/wix-engineering-now-an-official-react-native-partner

