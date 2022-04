Wix.com Just Partnered With Amazon. Here's Why.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In late March, the drag-and-drop website-building platform Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) announced a new integration with e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Though Wix already has hundreds of partnerships across its app marketplace, this particular offering should have big implications on Wix's presence in the e-commerce space. Let's see why.Image source: Getty Images.With this new partnership, merchants using Wix in the United States will have the ability to integrate Amazon's multichannel fulfillment app into their checkout process. This easy integration allows merchants to leverage Amazon's shipping expertise and get products to their customers faster.