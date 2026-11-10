Wix.com Aktie

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WKN DE: A1W7AU / ISIN: IL0011301780

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10.11.2026 08:07:53

Wix.com Q3 Revenue Rises; Expects Q4, Annual Revenue To Improve

(RTTNews) - Wix.com Ltd (WIX), an Israeli software company, on Tuesday recorded a rise in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. However, Wix.com reported a wider net loss, hurt by increased operating expenses.

For the three-month period to September 30, the company posted a net loss of $13.695 million, or $0.32 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.589 million, or $0.01 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, profit was $69.332 million, or $1.42 per share, less than $100.197 million, or $1.68 per share, in the prior year.

This wider net loss was primarily driven by stock-based compensation and the Base44 earnout payments, which were excluded from adjusted earnings.

Pre-tax loss was $16.333 million, compared with a pre-tax profit of $11.691 million in the previous year. Last year's pre-tax income includes financial income of $14.926 million. Financial income plunged to $0.212 million from $14.926 million a year ago.                  Operating loss stood at $16.411 million as against an operating loss of $7.371 million a year ago. Operating expenses moved up to $403.227 million from $352.637 million in the previous year. Revenue was $570.165 million, up from $505.194 million in the previous year. The company's revenue from the Creative Subscriptions business moved up to $406.709 million from $356.174 million a year ago.

Looking ahead, for fourth quarter 2026, Wix.com expects revenue to grow at a low-double-digits percentage on a year-over-year basis. For the final quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had recorded revenue of $524.269 million.

In addition, for the fourth quarter, the software developer expects a working capital headwind of around $10 million related to the prepayment of GPUs required to run the company's models for the next couple of years. 

For fiscal 2026, Wix.com still expects revenue to grow at a low-to-mid-teens percentage on a year-over-year basis. For fiscal 2025, the company had posted revenue of $1.993 billion.

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