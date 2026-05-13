Wix.com Aktie
WKN DE: A1W7AU / ISIN: IL0011301780
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13.05.2026 16:57:41
Wix.com Shares Plunge 30% Despite Q1 Revenue Growth
(RTTNews) - Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares tumbled 30.37 percent to $52.83, down $23.04 on Wednesday, after the company reported a first-quarter net loss despite higher revenue and reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook.
The stock is currently trading at $52.83, compared with a previous close of $75.88 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $55.88 and traded between $51.60 and $58.76 during the session, with volume reaching 3.93 million shares, above the average daily volume of 2.69 million shares.
The company posted a net loss of $57.5 million, or $1.02 per share, in the first quarter. Adjusted net income was $42.5 million, or $0.68 per share. Revenue increased to $541.17 million from $473.65 million a year earlier, while bookings rose to $584.99 million from $510.91 million.
Wix.com shares have traded between $51.60 and $191.24 over the past 52 weeks.
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Nachrichten zu Wix.com Ltd
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12.05.26
|Ausblick: Wixcom zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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28.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Wixcom öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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03.03.26
|Ausblick: Wixcom gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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17.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Wixcom legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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18.11.25
|Ausblick: Wixcom stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Wix.com Ltd
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wix.com Ltd
|47,00
|-1,47%