Wix.com Aktie

Wix.com für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W7AU / ISIN: IL0011301780

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13.05.2026 16:57:41

Wix.com Shares Plunge 30% Despite Q1 Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares tumbled 30.37 percent to $52.83, down $23.04 on Wednesday, after the company reported a first-quarter net loss despite higher revenue and reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook.

The stock is currently trading at $52.83, compared with a previous close of $75.88 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $55.88 and traded between $51.60 and $58.76 during the session, with volume reaching 3.93 million shares, above the average daily volume of 2.69 million shares.

The company posted a net loss of $57.5 million, or $1.02 per share, in the first quarter. Adjusted net income was $42.5 million, or $0.68 per share. Revenue increased to $541.17 million from $473.65 million a year earlier, while bookings rose to $584.99 million from $510.91 million.

Wix.com shares have traded between $51.60 and $191.24 over the past 52 weeks.

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Wix.com Ltd 47,00 -1,47% Wix.com Ltd

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