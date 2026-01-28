Wix.com Aktie
WKN DE: A1W7AU / ISIN: IL0011301780
|
28.01.2026 18:36:07
Wix.com Shares Rise 5% After Board Authorizes $2 Bln Buyback
(RTTNews) - Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares rose 4.98 percent, or $4.39, to $92.35 on Wednesday after the company announced that its board of directors approved a two-year securities repurchase program of up to $2 billion for fiscal years 2026-2027.
The authorization allows Wix to repurchase ordinary shares and/or convertible notes, signaling confidence in its long-term outlook.
Wix's stock opened at $96.09, compared to the previous close of $87.96. The shares traded within a range of $91.31 to $96.77 on the Nasdaq. At the time of reporting, Wix's stock was last quoted with a bid of $68.84 and an ask of $117.23. The trading volume totaled approximately 1.44 million shares, slightly below the average volume of 1.56 million shares.
Over the past 52 weeks, Wix.com shares have traded within a range of $75.00 to $246.78.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wix.com Ltd
|
18.11.25
|Ausblick: Wixcom stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.25
|Ausblick: Wixcom mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)