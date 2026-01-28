Wix.com Shares Rise 5% After Board Authorizes $2 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares rose 4.98 percent, or $4.39, to $92.35 on Wednesday after the company announced that its board of directors approved a two-year securities repurchase program of up to $2 billion for fiscal years 2026-2027.

The authorization allows Wix to repurchase ordinary shares and/or convertible notes, signaling confidence in its long-term outlook.

Wix's stock opened at $96.09, compared to the previous close of $87.96. The shares traded within a range of $91.31 to $96.77 on the Nasdaq. At the time of reporting, Wix's stock was last quoted with a bid of $68.84 and an ask of $117.23. The trading volume totaled approximately 1.44 million shares, slightly below the average volume of 1.56 million shares.

Over the past 52 weeks, Wix.com shares have traded within a range of $75.00 to $246.78.