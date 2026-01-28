Wix.com Aktie

Wix.com für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W7AU / ISIN: IL0011301780

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.01.2026 18:36:07

Wix.com Shares Rise 5% After Board Authorizes $2 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares rose 4.98 percent, or $4.39, to $92.35 on Wednesday after the company announced that its board of directors approved a two-year securities repurchase program of up to $2 billion for fiscal years 2026-2027.

The authorization allows Wix to repurchase ordinary shares and/or convertible notes, signaling confidence in its long-term outlook.

Wix's stock opened at $96.09, compared to the previous close of $87.96. The shares traded within a range of $91.31 to $96.77 on the Nasdaq. At the time of reporting, Wix's stock was last quoted with a bid of $68.84 and an ask of $117.23. The trading volume totaled approximately 1.44 million shares, slightly below the average volume of 1.56 million shares.

Over the past 52 weeks, Wix.com shares have traded within a range of $75.00 to $246.78.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wix.com Ltd

mehr Nachrichten