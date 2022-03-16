Wix Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, issued its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report today. The report outlines Wix's approach to a responsible ESG framework across three key pillars: Our Users, Our People, and Our Company.

Highlights of the ESG Report:

Providing any type of user the best products, features, and services possible for them to keep their individualism and brand with a safe and secure experience to succeed online

Creating a people-first culture in which all employees have the opportunity to do meaningful work and make an impact while supporting talent development for employees to grow and be successful

Committing to the best-in-class corporate governance practices and recognizing the company's responsibility to make the best decisions on behalf of its stakeholders

"We've always believed the internet is meant to be accessible to all. Therefore our platform is here to make a difference, to create a better world for everyone, and to provide equal opportunities for any type of user or business," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. "This mindset is reflected in our company core values and in everything we do and believe in: our commitment to our users, our responsibility to their privacy and security, our culture of respect and openness and, of course, in our continued product innovation. Our first ESG Report provides insights into the important issues and values that make us who we are, and it is more important than ever we succeed in our mission."

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our ability to achieve the strategic plans, goals and commitments set forth in the ESG Report and unexpected delays, difficulties, and expenses in executing against such plans, goals and commitments and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

