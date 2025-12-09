Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
09.12.2025 18:07:18
Wix Stock Tumbles 50% in One Year — But Is Vibe-Coding AI Platform Base44 the Reason This Fund Is Doubling Down?
New York City-based Senvest Management disclosed a significant purchase of Wix.com shares in a November 14 SEC filing, increasing its position by $118.7 million.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, Senvest Management increased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 447,765 shares during the third quarter. The post-trade position stands at nearly 2.5 million shares valued at $442.1 million as of September 30. The value change for Senvest's Wix.com position was approximately $118.7 million from quarter to quarter.Senvest's Wix.com position now represents about 14.2% of 13F assets under management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
