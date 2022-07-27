Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 15:00:00

Wix to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 10, 2022

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today released registration information for Wix's conference call discussing the results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/.

(PRNewsfoto/Wix.com Ltd.)

What:

Wix Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET



Registration
& Replay:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI75e57676e62f46a4bdce023f055300a6

Replay is available for 12 months

 

Webcast:

 https://investors.wix.com/

About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Investor Relations:
ir@wix.com 

Media Relations:
pr@wix.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-to-announce-second-quarter-2022-results-on-august-10-2022-301593738.html

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.

