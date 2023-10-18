18.10.2023 18:00:00

Wix to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 9, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today released registration information for Wix's conference call discussing the results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/.

What:

Wix Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET



Registration & Replay:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI682d39f0556247bd9e332dafd387b487

Replay is available for 12 months 



Webcast:

 https://investors.wix.com/

About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Investor Relations:
ir@wix.com 

Media Relations:
pr@wix.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-to-announce-third-quarter-2023-results-on-november-9-2023-301960849.html

SOURCE Wix Com Ltd

