|
18.10.2023 18:00:00
Wix to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 9, 2023
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today released registration information for Wix's conference call discussing the results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/.
What:
Wix Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
When:
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Time:
8:30 a.m. ET
Registration & Replay:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI682d39f0556247bd9e332dafd387b487
Replay is available for 12 months
Webcast:
About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.
For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room
Investor Relations:
ir@wix.com
Media Relations:
pr@wix.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-to-announce-third-quarter-2023-results-on-november-9-2023-301960849.html
SOURCE Wix Com Ltd
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wix.com Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|
02.08.23
|Ausblick: Wixcom verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Wixcom stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.05.23
|Ausblick: Wixcom gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.23
|Ausblick: Wixcom legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Wixcom veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.11.22
|Ausblick: Wixcom gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Wixcom gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
09.08.22
|Ausblick: Wixcom vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Wix.com Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wix.com Ltd
|78,65
|-1,01%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.