|
24.08.2022 22:33:00
Wix to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Evercore ISI Annual Technology Conference
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference on Thursday, September 8th at 2:15 p.m. ET.
The events will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com.About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.
For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room
Investor Relations:
ir@wix.com
Media Relations:
pr@wix.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-to-participate-in-fireside-chat-at-the-evercore-isi-annual-technology-conference-301611423.html
SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wix.com Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|
09.08.22
|Ausblick: Wixcom vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.05.22
|Ausblick: Wixcom veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Wixcom informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
15.02.22
|Ausblick: Wixcom zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Wixcom veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.11.21
|Ausblick: Wixcom veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Wixcom legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Wixcom vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Wix.com Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wix.com Ltd
|68,24
|1,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen notieren oberhalb der Nulllinie. In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.