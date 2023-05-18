|
18.05.2023 18:43:00
Wix to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Software Conference
NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that Nir Zohar, COO & President, and Lior Shemesh, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Software Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 8 AM PDT.
The event will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com.
About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.
