Wiz Khalifa Shakes Up Baseball World, Opens MLB Game Tripping On Magic Mushrooms

Original story by Natalia Kesselman on El Planteo.Renowned rapper and fervent cannabis advocate Wiz Khalifa took center stage this week by throwing out the first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game. However, it did not take long for controversy to break out. In a couple of pre-game tweets, Khalifa hinted that cannabis -a given when it comes to Wiz- wasn't the only substance in his system at the time.As Green State spotted, before taking a stand on the mound the Pittsburgh native shared on Twitter: "Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game." And about a minute later, he added an intriguing P.S.: "Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy." Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy.— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 17, 2023Both statements suggested that Khalifa was under the influence not only of marijuana but also that of psychedelic mushrooms.