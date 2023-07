Wizz Air faces millions in payouts over flight delays

CAA starts enforcement action after finding budget airline’s behaviour was ‘unacceptable’Wizz Air could be forced to pay out millions of pounds to passengers after the UK airline regulator started enforcement action against the budget carrier after an avalanche of complaints over unpaid refund claims.The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had been in contact with Wizz Air for several months after it received a high volume of complaints about the airline’s failure to pay passengers what they are owed, particularly in the wake of flight cancellations. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel