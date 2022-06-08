Wizz Air FY Loss Widens; Sees Operating Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) reported that its net loss attributable to owners of the company for the full year ended 31 March 2022 widened to 631.8 million euros from 572.1 million euros in the prior year. On a per share basis, net loss was 6.33 euros compared to a loss of 6.73 euros in the prior year.

The airline said its bookings are showing strong performance in the first fiscal quarter, with average fares trending higher at low single digits versus same period in fiscal year 2020 and with loads around 85% for the quarter. For fiscal quarter two, it expects fares in the upper single digits ahead of the equivalent period fiscal year 2020 and passenger load factors to deliver above 90 percent.

The airline sees strong consumer demand for summer, but expect an operating loss for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. The airline industry remains exposed to externalities such as air traffic control disruption and continuing operational issues within the airports sector, adding to a volatile macro environment. As a result, it is not providing further financial guidance for the year.

Underlying net loss for the full year ended 31 March 2022 widened to 646.7 million euros from 482.4 million euros in the previous year.

Annual total revenue increased by 125 per cent year-over-year to 1.66 billion euros, reflecting the increase in capacity throughout the year, as more people returned to flying encouraged by COVID-19 vaccines and immunity travel certificates.

Wizz Air carried 27.1 million passengers in the fiscal year 2022, an increase of 166 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year.