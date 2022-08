Wizz Air named worst airline for UK-departing flight delays

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Flights found to run more than 14 minutes late on average as UK plans to reduce compensationThe budget airline Wizz Air was the worst performer for UK flight delays among its peers last year, according to analysis that has raised fresh concerns about government plans to slash customer compensation schemes.The Hungarian carrier – which operates short-haul flights from 10 UK airports including Belfast International, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Gatwick and Luton – was found to have flights running an average of 14 minutes and 24 second behind schedule in 2021, months before the latest travel chaos took hold. Continue reading...