Wizz Air October Passengers Rise 19.8%, Load Factor Drops

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L), a Hungarian low-cost airline group, on Tuesday, announced that its number of passengers rose 19.8 percent in the month of October this year. Passenger capacity during the month was 22.1percent higher.

In the month of October, the company carried 7.62 million passengers, up 19.8 percent from 6.36 million passengers in the same period last year.

Wizz Air said that passenger capacity rose 22.1 percent to 8.36 million seats in October this year from 6.85 million seats in the prior-year period. During the month, load factor came in at 91.2 percent, down 1.77 ppts from last year's 92.9 percent.

During the 12 months, the number of passengers rose 19.6 percent to 80.59 million from 67.39 million passengers a year ago. Capacity also climbed 20.1 percent to 88.71 million seats from 73.89 million seats year-on-year.

On the LSE, WIZZ.L is currently trading at 1,027 pence, up 51.50 pence or 5.28 percent.