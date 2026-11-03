El Niño und Rohstoffe: Wenn das Wetter die Märkte bewegt. Jetzt mehr erfahren! -W-
03.11.2026 10:48:13

Wizz Air October Passengers Rise 19.8%, Load Factor Drops

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L), a Hungarian low-cost airline group, on Tuesday, announced that its number of passengers rose 19.8 percent in the month of October this year. Passenger capacity during the month was 22.1percent higher.

In the month of October, the company carried 7.62 million passengers, up 19.8 percent from 6.36 million passengers in the same period last year.

Wizz Air said that passenger capacity rose 22.1 percent to 8.36 million seats in October this year from 6.85 million seats in the prior-year period. During the month, load factor came in at 91.2 percent, down 1.77 ppts from last year's 92.9 percent.

During the 12 months, the number of passengers rose 19.6 percent to 80.59 million from 67.39 million passengers a year ago. Capacity also climbed 20.1 percent to 88.71 million seats from 73.89 million seats year-on-year.

On the LSE, WIZZ.L is currently trading at 1,027 pence, up 51.50 pence or 5.28 percent.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben im Dienstagshandel nach. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen