Wizz Air piled pain on to my daughter’s tragic loss

She was forced to cancel a trip with the airline after her boyfriend was killed in a road accident, but it would only refund a third of the costMy daughter and her 19-year-old boyfriend booked a trip with Wizz Air . Sadly her boyfriend was killed in a car accident eight days before their departure. My daughter understandably cancelled the trip. She sent Wizz Air the death certificate, but it says it will only refund a third of the £322.93 cost. The whole process has been deeply distressing for my daughter, who had to obtain the death certificate from the family and explain to several people the reason why she needed to cancel the holiday. She’s only 19.GN, LondonI’m horrified to hear of your daughter’s loss. Wizz Air’s terms and conditions state that the full cost of a booking will be refunded if a passenger dies within a month of a flight. Yet your daughter was promised only £109.99, which did not even cover half the cost. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel