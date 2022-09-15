Wizz Air To Exercise Option To Buy 75 Airbus A321neo Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Ultra-low-cost carrier Wizz Air Holdings (WIZZ.L), which is in an aircraft purchase deal with Airbus S.A.S. (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK), said it has given notice on Wednesday to the European aircraft maker to exercise the Purchase Rights in relation to 75 Airbus A321neo aircraft.

It was on November 14, 2021 that Wizz Air announced that it had signed an agreement with Airbus for the purchase of a further 102 Airbus A321 aircraft. The order comprises 75 Airbus A321neo and 27 Airbus A321XLR aircraft, with the bulk to be delivered between 2025 and 2027.

Under certain circumstances, Wizz Air was also entitled to acquire a further 19 A321neo aircraft. Airbus also granted Wizz Air purchase rights in relation to up to an additional 75 Airbus A321neo for deliveries in 2028-29.

Delivery dates of the Purchase Option Aircraft are subject to agreement between Wizz Air and Airbus and will be subject to the approval of Wizz Air shareholders.

József Váradi, Wizz Air's chief executive officer said, "We remain on track to become a 500 aircraft airline group by the end of the decade while delivering our commitment to reduce our already industry-leading CO2 emissions by 25 percent by 2030."

Wizz Air currently operates a fleet of 165 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.