WK Kellogg Co Q1 income increases in line with estimates
(RTTNews) - WK Kellogg Co (KLG) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $33.00 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $24.00 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $707 million from $720 million last year.
WK Kellogg Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $33.00 Mln. vs. $24.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $707 Mln vs. $720 Mln last year.
