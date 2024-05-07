07.05.2024 14:22:11

WK Kellogg Co Q1 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - WK Kellogg Co (KLG) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $33.00 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $24.00 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $707 million from $720 million last year.

WK Kellogg Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $33.00 Mln. vs. $24.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $707 Mln vs. $720 Mln last year.

