WM Partners Announces Investment Team Promotions

AVENTURA, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WM Partners, a certified diverse-owned private equity firm focused on investing in lower-middle market companies and driving value creation in the health and wellness sector, today announced the promotions of several members of the investment team: Vanessa Gabela to Managing Director, Eli Minski to Senior Vice President, Jonathan Tarich to Vice President, Anibal Montes to Senior Associate and Director of Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG"), and Leon Lacs to Associate.

"We are excited to promote these individuals for their significant contributions to the firm and to our portfolio companies, said Jose Minski, Co-founder. "Their continued dedication, value and leadership, positions our firm for the future and we are very proud of their achievements."

"These individuals have had invaluable impact in advancing WM Partners' strategy particularly executing on successfully closing our second fund over its cap, executing on acquisitions, and creating value at the firm and portfolio companies. We want to congratulate each of them on their well-deserved promotions," added Ernesto Carrizosa, Executive Managing Director and Partner.

Vanessa Gabela, Managing Director joined WM Partners in early 2016. She is a member of the investment team and a member of the ESG Committee. She was one of the first hires of the firm and has been instrumental in the growth of the firm. Vanessa will continue to lead investor relations and fundraising as well as strategic firm initiatives. She has more than 18 years of finance and private equity experience. Prior to joining WM Partners, Vanessa was Director of Investor Relations at a middle-market private equity firm in New York City. Vanessa received an M.B.A. from MIT Sloan School of Management and a B.A. in International Relations from Wellesley College.

Eli Minski, Senior Vice President, joined WM Partners in 2015 and is a member of the investment team and one of the first employees of the firm. Eli will continue to lead the deal team and has been involved with all acquisitions since the firm's founding and portfolio monitoring. Prior to joining WM Partners, Eli worked as cash manager and treasury analyst at Nutranext, LLC. Eli received an M.B.A. from Babson College and a B.S.M. in Finance from Tulane University.

Jonathan Tarich, Vice President, joined WM Partners in 2016 shortly after the formation of the firm's first fund. He is a member of the investment team and has been involved with all acquisitions since the firm's founding as well as supporting the deal team on pipeline execution and portfolio monitoring. Prior to joining WM Partners, Jonathan worked in real estate. Jonathan graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. in Biology from the University of Florida.

Anibal Montes, Senior Associate & Director of ESG joined WM Partners in 2019. He is a member of the investment team and supports the firm's fundraising and investor relations team. He also leads the firm's and portfolio companies' ESG integration. Prior to joining WM Partners, he worked at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in New York City, where he covered Financial Sponsors in the U.S. and ultra-high net worth clients in Latin America. Anibal graduated from Georgetown University'sMcDonough School of Business with a B.S.B.A double major in Finance and Accounting.

Leon Lacs, Associate, joined WM Partners in 2020. He is a member of the investment team and supports the deal team by identifying, evaluating, and executing investment opportunities, as well as monitoring existing portfolio companies. Prior to joining WM Partners, Leon worked at Sunlight Financial in New York City. Leon graduated from the University of Florida where he earned an M.A. in International Business and B.S. in Finance. He is also a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Miami.

About WM Partners

WM Partners is a middle-market private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in the health and wellness sector. WM Partners seeks to acquire small and medium size businesses with attractive growth prospects and generate sustainable, long-term value through its operational expertise in the health and wellness sector, and strategic business approach working in collaboration with experienced management teams. WM Partners is certified as a diverse-owned firm by the National Association of Investment Companies and is a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action Initiative. WM Partners is based in Aventura, FL. More information about WM Partners is available at www.wmplp.com.

