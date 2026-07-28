Waste Management Aktie

Waste Management für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 893579 / ISIN: US94106L1098

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28.07.2026 23:29:03

WM Q2 Profit Increases; Maintains Outlook

(RTTNews) - WM (WM) Tuesday reported higher second-quarter earnings and revenue, driven by growth in its Collection and Disposal business, healthcare operations and sustainability businesses. The company reaffirmed its full-year adjusted operating EBITDA and free cash flow outlook.

For the second quarter, net income increased to $785 million or $1.95 per share from $726 million or $1.80 per share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.02 per share, up from $1.92 a year ago.

Revenue rose 4.0% to $6.68 billion from $6.43 billion.

Looking ahead, WM maintained its 2026 adjusted operating EBITDA outlook of $8.15 billion to $8.25 billion and free cash flow guidance of $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. The company, however, lowered its revenue forecast to a range of $26.28 billion to $26.48 billion, primarily reflecting lower volume expectations.

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