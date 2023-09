'Wolf Of Wall Street' Embraces Ibogaine For Addiction Recovery With Help Of 'Psychedelic Concierge'

Jordan Belfort, the real-life persona behind Leo Di Caprio’s “Wolf of Wall Street,” recently talked about finding a cure for his cocaine addiction and opiate urges: ibogaine, which comes from a West African shrub now being studied to treat conditions like TBI, PTSD, depression and addiction.Belfort said he sees the natural psychedelic as a “magic bullet” for the opioid crisis. He told The NY Post recently that after undergoing ibogaine treatment in Mexico he no longer craved opiates. “I had no more physical addiction,” he said. Belfort says he got sober in 1997 but then underwent a two-year period during which he had six surgeries. “I was taking Vicodin and I was at the point where I’m like, you know, if this goes on much longer, ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel