|
05.12.2019 21:54:00
Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of AVX Corporation by Its Controlling Shareholder, Kyocera Corporation
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Wolf Popper LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) concerning the proposed acquisition of AVX by its controlling shareholder, Kyocera Corporation. Under terms of the proposed acquisition, AVX shareholders would receive $19.50 per share in cash.
According to Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, "Kyocera used its controlling stake to time this offer to take advantage of AVX's recent purchase of Chengdu OK New Energy and the company's recent release of a new series of products that will potentially greatly extend its portfolio of automotive, industrial, and oil and gas solutions."
Wolf Popper is investigating claims on behalf of investors in AVX concerning the transaction. AVX's shareholders seeking more information about the transaction or Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Mr. Stine at (212) 759-4600 or cstine@wolfpopper.com.
Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in mergers and acquisition lawsuits. Eight Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2019 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who was included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area. View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.
Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.
Wolf Popper LLP
845 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10022
Telephone: (221) 759-4600
Toll Free Tel.: (877) 370-7703
Toll Free Fax: (877) 370-7704
Email: cstine@wolfpopper.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-popper-llp-investigates-the-proposed-acquisition-of-avx-corporation-by-its-controlling-shareholder-kyocera-corporation-300970260.html
SOURCE Wolf Popper LLP
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes stabil -- ATX schließt stabil -- DAX leichter -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Die Anleger an der Wall Street halten sich zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete den Handel kaum bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich jedoch schwächer. Die asiatischen Indizes konnten am Donnerstag zulegen.