Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of AVX Corporation by Its Controlling Shareholder, Kyocera Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Wolf Popper LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) concerning the proposed acquisition of AVX by its controlling shareholder, Kyocera Corporation. Under terms of the proposed acquisition, AVX shareholders would receive $19.50 per share in cash.

According to Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, "Kyocera used its controlling stake to time this offer to take advantage of AVX's recent purchase of Chengdu OK New Energy and the company's recent release of a new series of products that will potentially greatly extend its portfolio of automotive, industrial, and oil and gas solutions."

Wolf Popper is investigating claims on behalf of investors in AVX concerning the transaction. AVX's shareholders seeking more information about the transaction or Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Mr. Stine at (212) 759-4600 or cstine@wolfpopper.com.

Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in mergers and acquisition lawsuits. Eight Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2019 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who was included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area. View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.

