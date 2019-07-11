Wolters Kluwer Accelerates in Innovative Solutions at the 2019 American Association of Law Libraries Conference

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will showcase a diverse portfolio of new and recently enhanced solutions for legal professionals at the 2019 American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Annual Meeting and Conference in Washington, DC on July 13-16. Following a wave of new offerings in recent years, the company's portfolio at this year's conference further demonstrates its track record of developing innovative solutions driven by direct feedback from customers.

"Wolters Kluwer has been on a path of unprecedented innovation focused on customer-centric development in recent years," said Dean Sonderegger, the newly appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "That trajectory has prepared us to move faster to develop impactful solutions that integrate cutting edge technology with our historic expertise, and we are looking forward to showcasing our progress at this year's conference."

The AALL Annual Meeting and Conference's theme for the year, "Capitalizing on Our Strengths," is reflective of the portfolio that Wolters Kluwer will showcase at the conference. With a wide range of solutions on display, the company will highlight new and enhanced offerings that combine best-in-class technology, Wolters Kluwer's market-leading content, and expert-driven thought leadership.

Expansion of Acclaimed Securities Portfolio

Wolters Kluwer continues to extend its position as a market leader in transactional law support of SEC research, filings preparations, and mergers and acquisitions through ongoing innovation within its Transactional Law Suite for Securities. The suite includes AI-powered M&A Clause Analytics, which improves and streamlines the M&A drafting process; RBsource, RBsourceFilings and RegReview to optimize SEC research; and Clarion, which provides tools to optimize due diligence and client counsel.

Building on this market-staple portfolio, Wolters Kluwer just launched Capital Markets Clause Analytics, a workflow solution that combines the power of artificial intelligence with curation by expert attorneys. This latest addition to the Transactional Law Suite for Securities sets a new standard for transforming the capital markets document drafting workflow for attorneys and securities professionals.

"Our securities solutions, merging best-in-class content and cutting-edge technology, have taken the next leap forward," said Susan Chazin, Securities & Banking, Product Line Director, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "These solutions were built upon direct feedback from our valued customers, and we are proud that the substantial, meaningful innovation we have driven in this practice area has been very well received by the market."

Best-in-Class Research Solutions

Wolters Kluwer continues to build upon its reputation for developing best-in-class research solutions that directly support customers' workflow needs. Earlier this year, the company announced the launch of Tax Essentials, a new digital tax research and analysis solution that streamlines the research process for tax attorneys and legal professionals. With more than 1,000 federal, state and international tax topics developed by industry-leading tax experts, Tax Essentials provides an unprecedented breadth of coverage that combines topical navigation, in-depth content, and innovative tools for a 360-degree view of legal tax topics.

The company also re-launched Kluwer International Tax Law, a state-of-the-art research platform that integrates Wolters Kluwer's market-leading content with an intuitive user interface and practical tools for legal professionals advising on international tax law matters. Reimagined with international legal tax professionals' workflow in mind, the enhanced solution has several upgraded features to provide quick, comprehensive access to international tax topics.

AI-Enhanced Tools for a Shifting Regulatory Environment

As legal professionals face the challenges of a rapidly changing regulatory environment, Wolters Kluwer has accelerated the development of solutions that provide practitioners with tools to easily navigate treacherous terrain.

At this year's conference, Wolters Kluwer will highlight its collaboration with ktMINE, a growing IP data and information services firm, that has bolstered Wolters Kluwer's market-leading intellectual property and workflow solutions. Available through Wolters Kluwer's premier research platform Cheetah™, users can access IP content relevant to negotiating royalty rates, licensing agreements, patent, trademark, mergers and acquisitions deal data and detailed agreement summaries from public sources including the Securities and Exchange Commission, foreign security filings and the web.

"Our customers rely on us not only to listen to them and help them solve their pain points, but to also look beyond what they need right now and help them to prepare for the future," said Sonderegger. "As we continue to develop and enhance our portfolio of solutions, we're looking forward to our continued collaboration with our customers so that we can deliver best-in-class, expert solutions that deliver actionable insight and deep impact."

