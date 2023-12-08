PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer again recognized as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software

Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik AI-based financial planning solution empowers finance professionals to make faster and better-informed decisions.

New York – Dec. 8, 2023 – Wolters Kluwer , a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced that it?has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software. Earlier this month, Wolters Kluwer also received recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Software .

CCH Tagetik Budgeting, Planning and Forecasting software is Wolters Kluwer’s AI-based, enterprise-wide planning solution, which helps global companies facilitate strategic, financial, and operational planning, including supply chain, workforce, and capital expenses.?The solution, which supports customers across vertical industries, is particularly useful to organizations that require a high volume of users, and to organizations that have complex needs including predictive planning, advanced analytics, cascading allocations, management reporting, data connection, and integration with third-party source systems.

Ralf Gärtner , Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer, said: "CFOs who want to succeed in a business transformation environment need technology that connects financial and operational planning processes, so they can dynamically update forecasts, improve resiliency, and optimize operational efficiencies. We believe our consistent recognition as a Leader by Gartner is confirmation that the CCH Tagetik expert solution delivers on all of those needs, and more. We look forward to investing in continued innovations to ensure that CCH Tagetik remains a leader when it comes to empowering CFOs with data-driven insights that deliver improved planning agility, accuracy, and transparency.”

Learn more about why Wolters Kluwer was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, by accessing the full report.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

# # #

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media

Paul Lyon

Senior Director, External Communications

Global Branding & Communications

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +44 20 3197 6586

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

Attachment