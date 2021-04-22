Wolters Kluwer Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions

April 22, 2021 – Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were adopted as proposed at today’s Annual General Meeting.

Reappointment of members of the Supervisory Board and member of the Executive Board

Frans Cremers and Ann Ziegler were reappointed as members of the Supervisory Board and Kevin Entricken was reappointed as member of the Executive Board.

The Supervisory Board members represent a diversity of nationality, experience, talent, and expertise. Three (43%) of the seven Supervisory Board members are female, in line with Dutch corporate governance standards and proposed legislation.

2020 Financial Statements and dividend

Shareholders voted to adopt the Financial Statements for 2020 as included in the 2020 Annual Report and approved a total dividend of €1.36 per ordinary share, resulting in a final dividend of €0.89 per ordinary share.

Remuneration

The new remuneration policy for the Executive Board was adopted, with 97.14% of votes in favor. The Remuneration Report received 95.98% support in an advisory vote.

Frans Cremers, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: "I am delighted that so many shareholders voted in favor of the new remuneration policy which allows us to move forward with the full package of improvements that we had proposed. We are very grateful for this support and wish to thank our shareholders for the constructive feedback received over the past year.”

Other AGM resolutions

All other AGM resolutions were adopted, including the resolution to release the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board from liability for the exercise of their respective duties; to extend the authority of the Executive Board to issue shares; to authorize the Executive Board to acquire shares in the company; and to cancel shares.

Shareholders represented

Wolters Kluwer shareholders were represented by proxy voting or by voting instruction, representing a total of 79.08% of the total issued share capital entitled to vote.

Detailed voting results by agenda item will be available on our website at www.wolterskluwer.com/agm shortly.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

