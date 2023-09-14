PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer earns Sustainability Service of the Year Award

from Business Intelligence Group

Wolters Kluwer Enablon triumphs in independent industry accolades

Amsterdam – September 14, 2023 – Wolters Kluwer Enablon recently earned a Sustainability Service of the Year award from the 2023 Sustainability Awards , hosted by Business Intelligence Group (BIG). The BIG Sustainability Awards honor people, teams and organizations that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

Wolters Kluwer Enablon’s flagship product, the Enablon Vision platform, is one of the most comprehensive integrated risk management software platforms on the market. It helps EHSQ and ESG leaders define EHS and ESG targets, define the actions that will help their organizations meet those targets, assign specific actions to users across the organization, and analyze risks that may prevent targets from being met. Users responsible for daily operations, organization-wide, can then see how their actions contribute to the corporate EHS and ESG goals, driving cross-organizational change and alignment.

Laurent Dechaux, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Enablon, said:

"Our user-friendly Enablon Vision Platform empowers some of the world’s leading brands to break down silos between EHS, sustainability, risk, and compliance, so they can transform data into actionable insights that create a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world. This recognition from the BIG Sustainability Awards reinforces the leadership role Wolters Kluwer plays in delivering the innovations that organizations need to keep pace with everchanging, global requirements for risk, compliance, and ESG performance.”

Enablon, part of Wolters Kluwer’s Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division, is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Operational Excellence, and Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC). The business helps create a better world by making organizations responsible, productive, and safe through innovative technology. Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users, worldwide, rely on Enablon’s solutions to minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening, achieve regulatory compliance and reduce environmental impact.

# # #

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Paul Lyon

Senior Director, External Communications: Global Branding & Communications

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +44 20 3197 6586

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

Attachment