Wolters Kluwer introduces API-enabled integration between CCH SureTax and SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

Multinational companies can now further streamline tax reporting and compliance with first-of-its-kind functionality that provides access to indirect U.S. sales-and-use taxes data,

within SAP S/4HANA

New York – January 23, 2024 – Wolters Kluwer today announced that multinational companies that use the SAP Document and Reporting Compliance solution can now manage their U.S. local and state indirect tax filing obligations within SAP S/4HANA. This new functionality is made possible thanks to a new, native integration between the SAP Document and Reporting Compliance solution and the Wolters Kluwer CCH® SureTax® solution.

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance helps enable companies to transform, standardize and harmonize processes, globally, so they can more efficiently comply with local tax mandates, worldwide. Currently, the solution serves 58 countries for statutory reporting and electronic invoicing, addressing more than 450 regulations and helping enterprises leverage localized business processes for operational efficiency and seamless compliance.

However, until now, users of SAP Document and Reporting Compliance have needed to utilize a separate solution, outside of SAP S/4HANA, to automate the way they visualize, report and comply with constantly changing U.S. indirect tax rules, which vary at the state, local municipality and county levels. This new, native integration will change that, by incorporating the features and functionality of the Wolters Kluwer CCH SureTax solution into the SAP Document and Reporting Compliance solution.

Wolters Kluwer is one of the world's largest providers of digital knowledge solutions and cloud software for tax, finance, accounting and legal professionals, worldwide. The company’s CCH SureTax solution removes unnecessary risk from sales-and-use tax matters, by helping businesses accurately calculate, collect, and remit U.S. local and state taxes to correct authorities. Because U.S. local and state tax rates and rules vary widely, by location, and frequently change, Wolters Kluwer's extensive team of experienced tax experts continually update the CCH SureTax calculation engine to reflect the most precise indirect tax data.

Elvira Wallis, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Globalization Services, SAP, said:

"Integrating with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance, CCH SureTax can help tax professionals drive global indirect tax compliance within one solution - taking advantage of capabilities to automate and standardize processes worldwide while increasing traceability to business transactions in SAP S/4HANA Cloud.”

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Corporate Performance Management Solutions at Wolters Kluwer, said: "This new, native integration between SAP Document and Reporting Compliance and CCH SureTax will be a tax reporting and compliance game-changer for the thousands of multinational companies that currently do business in the U.S., or plan to expand into U.S. markets. Now, for the first time, multinational companies can automate their U.S. state and local tax reporting, just like they automate their tax reporting for other countries, all within the unified user experience of SAP S/4HANA Cloud.”

To learn more, visit CCH SureTax for SAP Document & Reporting Compliance. The integration is the latest evolution of Wolters Kluwer’s relationship with SAP, which builds on its previous participation in SAP’s technology adoption program.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in Health, Tax and Accounting, Financial Corporate Compliance, Legal & Regulatory, and Corporate Performance & ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook, and YouTube.



