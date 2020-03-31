Wolters Kluwer Launches PracticePerfect

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of PracticePerfect, the newest study tool for law students available on CasebookConnect. Designed around best practices in learning science, this new offering is Wolters Kluwer's latest move to improve the law school experience through innovative study solutions.

PracticePerfect – recently named as a finalist for Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution in the 2020 SIIA CODiE Awards – aims to equip law students with the knowledge to think more like a lawyer by helping them to review core civil procedure topics and test their ability to recall and correctly apply the law. Designed by a team of experts, including Joseph W. Glannon, Andrew M. Perlman, and Linda Sandstrom Simard, PracticePerfect complements the law school experience and provides additional support for student learning. This new tool serves as an interactive study aid with three components: Video Library, Quiz Center, and Progress Trackers, including the unique Confidence Dashboard. These assets deliver digestible information to maximize student understanding and create personalized feedback for classroom success.

"Study tools must evolve in order to support today's students who are seeking more interactive, engaging, and efficient learning," said Nicole Pinard, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Education for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Wolters Kluwer is committed to driving innovation within legal education, and the addition of PracticePerfect will provide law school students with another tool to offer feedback and improve learning outcomes."

Students with access to PracticePerfect can use the following features:

Video Library covers essential legal doctrine through animated videos with diverse characters covering all course topics. The "interactive mode" prompts students with hypothetical questions that keep students engaged throughout the video.

covers essential legal doctrine through animated videos with diverse characters covering all course topics. The "interactive mode" prompts students with hypothetical questions that keep students engaged throughout the video. Quiz Center features a comprehensive selection of multiple-choice quizzes that align with each video. Students can also build personalized quizzes by topic or take summative quizzes that help with exam preparation. The Quiz Center also gives rationales that explain why each option is correct or incorrect.

features a comprehensive selection of multiple-choice quizzes that align with each video. Students can also build personalized quizzes by topic or take summative quizzes that help with exam preparation. The Quiz Center also gives rationales that explain why each option is correct or incorrect. Progress Trackers gauge student progress based on their quiz answers.

gauge student progress based on their quiz answers. Confidence Dashboard provides a student's understanding through scores by topic and subtopic, a personalized recommendation of which quiz to take next, and a Confidence Level that indicates their overall understanding of the course material. The dashboard also incorporates a time element to indicate it may be time to retest and refresh their knowledge.

Joseph W. Glannon, Professor of Law at Suffolk Law School, has authored popular legal aids, including "Examples & Explanations" and "Glannon Guides." Andrew M. Perlman serves as Dean of Suffolk Law School and Professor of Law. Linda Sandstrom Simard is Professor and former Associate Dean at Suffolk Law School.

